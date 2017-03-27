UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 27 Atlas For Land Reclamation And Agricultural Processing
* FY standalone net loss EGP 1.9 million versus profit of EGP 507,288 year ago
* FY standalone revenue EGP 28.5 million versus EGP 5.8 million year ago Source: (bit.ly/2n83P5R) Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources