BRIEF-AIG says Zaffino's initial compensation to consist of an annual base salary of $1.25 mln
* Says Peter Zaffino's initial compensation will consist of an annual base salary of $1.25 million
July 5 Commercial International Bank Egypt
* Updates on partial stake sale in CI Capital Holding, transfers 9.99 percent of CI Capital Holding shares for EGP 101.4 million
* To retain minority stake of 13.46 percent of CI Capital for time being Source: (bit.ly/2spoi9F) Further company coverage:
* Says Peter Zaffino's initial compensation will consist of an annual base salary of $1.25 million
* Says its Malaysia unit wins bid for construction contract for about 909 million yuan ($133.64 million)
FRANKFURT, July 6 European Central Bank rate setters meeting last month opened the door to dropping from their policy message a long-standing pledge to expand or extend the bank's bond-purchase programme if necessary, minutes of the meeting showed on Thursday.