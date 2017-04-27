April 27 Eastern Co Sae

* Signs deal with International Al Mansour International Distribution Co to manufacture cigarette under brand name 'target' for 2 years

* Each co will get 50 percent profit of product sales

* Expects to sell 26,000 cartons till end of 2017, targets 80,000 cartons during 2018

* Says sale price per pack to be EGP 12.95 Source: (bit.ly/2oyYKJk) Further company coverage: )