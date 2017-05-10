BRIEF-Prime Financial Group says FY consolidated group income expected to increase by about 35%
* Unaudited forecast profit before income tax, from continuing operations, is expected to increase by 21 - 26%, for year ending 30 June 2017
May 10 Naeem Holding For Investments Sae
* Q1 consol net profit $139,074 versus $293,620 year ago
* Q1 consol total revenue $3.5 milllion versus $4.3 million year ago
* Q1 standalone net profit $690,725 versus $1 million year ago Source: (bit.ly/2pyjn4M) Further company coverage:
* Unaudited forecast profit before income tax, from continuing operations, is expected to increase by 21 - 26%, for year ending 30 June 2017
SYDNEY, June 20 A credit ratings downgrade of Australia's biggest banks by Moody's Investor Service is not expected to raise their funding costs because the new rating is in line with other ratings agencies, Deutsche Bank analysts said.
WASHINGTON, June 19 U.S. Democrats took to the Senate floor on Monday to throw a spotlight on behind-the-scenes efforts by the Republican majority to repeal former President Barack Obama's healthcare law, known as Obamacare.