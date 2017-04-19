BRIEF-TG Therapeutics provides additional data from early-stage cancer drug study
* Tg therapeutics - triple combination of tg-1101, tgr-1202 and bendamustine was generally well-tolerated with only gr 3/4 event >10% being neutropenia
April 19 El Nile Company For Pharmaceuticals And Chemical Industries Sae
* Nine-month net profit EGP 20.9 million versus EGP 5.4 million year ago
* Nine-month revenue EGP 345.2 million versus EGP 258.6 million year ago Source: (bit.ly/2oKIUd5) Further company coverage:
* OPKO provides update to topline data of phase 3 clinical study of hgh-ctp in growth hormone deficient adults
* Immune Pharmaceuticals signs agreement to regain worldwide rights for Ceplene