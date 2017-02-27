UPDATE 2-Hong Kong unveils plan to entice U.S. secondary listings
* New board to allow pre-profit companies, weighted voting rights
Feb 27 Osool Esb Securities Brokerage Co :
* FY net profit after tax EGP 1.2 million versus EGP 1.3 million year ago
* FY revenue EGP 22 million versus EGP 18.1 million year ago
* EGP floatation contributes EGP 799,284 to FY profit Source: (bit.ly/2lLUIsq) Further company coverage: )
* New board to allow pre-profit companies, weighted voting rights
LUXEMBOURG, June 16 Asking the German lower house to debate the euro zone's decision to give Greece a new credit lifeline could lead to market uncertainty, Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Friday.
SINGAPORE, June 16 In property-obsessed Singapore, the future and value of one house has gripped the nation due to an extraordinary feud between the children of the island state's founding father.