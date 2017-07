BRIEF-GO Internet reports customers at end-June up 16 pct year on year

* REPORTS 40,494 CUSTOMERS AT JUNE 30, INCLUDING BOTH CUSTOMERS IN 4G WIRELESS SEGMENT AND THOSE IN FIBER-TO-THE-HOME, UP 16% YEAR ON YEAR Source text: http://reut.rs/2t5MOfp Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)