BRIEF-Henderson European Focus Trust says allotted 10,000 ordinary shares of 50p each
* Allotted 10,000 new ordinary shares of 50p each fully paid under its block listing authority
April 11 Qatar National Bank Alahly:
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 1.26 billion versus EGP 904.9 million year ago
* Q1 consol net interest income EGP 1.95 billion versus EGP 1.47 billion year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
* Allotted 10,000 new ordinary shares of 50p each fully paid under its block listing authority
* Issued 951,875 of ordinary shares of one penny each pursuant to block listing facility
* Issued 500 ordinary shares of 12.50 stg from its block listing facility at a price of 411.90 stg per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)