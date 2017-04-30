UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 30 Univert Food Industries:
* Board approves authorised capital increase to EGP 200 million from EGP 100 million
* Board approves issued capital increase to EGP 120 million from EGP 89.8 million Source: (bit.ly/2qi6Eae) Further company coverage: )
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources