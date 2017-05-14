BRIEF-HMV Digital China Group announces acquisition of Vantage Metro Ltd
* Aggregate consideration of acquisition may therefore be up to approximately HK$713.4 million
May 14 Vertika Co
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 245,073 versus loss of EGP 412,371 year ago Source:(bit.ly/2r5N0hM) Further company coverage:
June 19 Shares of Altaba Inc, the holding company left behind after Yahoo Inc's sale of its core internet business to Verizon Communications Inc, will begin trading on the Nasdaq on Monday.
* Lockheed Martin says selects Harris Corporation to upgrade F-35 Lightning Ii mission system avionics Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: