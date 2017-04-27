BRIEF-Paramount Group sets regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.095per share
* Sets regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.095per share
April 27 Ehealth Inc
* Ehealth announces first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.93
* Q1 revenue rose 7 percent to $78.9 million
* Q1 earnings per share $1.80
* Ehealth inc - total estimated membership as of march 31, 2017 was 892,700 members, a 23% decrease
* Ehealth inc - estimated medicare membership as of march 31, 2017 was 284,900, a 29% increase compared to 220,300 we reported as of march 31, 2016.
* Ehealth inc - is reaffirming 2017 revenue, adjusted ebitda and gaap net loss per share guidance
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.39, revenue view $70.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $-1.52, revenue view $169.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* First Business Financial Services says on June 15, co sold and issued $9.1 million in aggregate principal amount of subordinated debentures
* First Business Financial Services says on June 15, co sold and issued $9.1 million in aggregate principal amount of subordinated debentures

* First South Bancorp - upon termination of deal by co to enter into superior proposal, co may be required to pay to Caro a termination fee of $5.75 million