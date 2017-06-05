BRIEF-Ewopharma announces commercial partnership with Eisai
* Ewopharma says it will commercialise Halaven (eribulin mesylate) in nine countries within European Union and in two countries outside of EU
June 5 eHi car services ltd:
* eHi Car Services announces first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 revenue rose 33.7 percent to RMB 615.6 million
* Sees q2 2017 revenue RMB 635 million to RMB 650 million
* eHi Car Services ltd qtrly earnings per ADS $0.06
* Estimates that net revenues for full year of 2017 will range from RMB2.9 billion to RMB3.0 billion
* Estimates that net revenues for full year of 2017 will range from RMB2.9 billion to RMB3.0 billion
* FY2017 revenue view CNY 2.89 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 22 Tesla Inc is exploring the possibility of establishing a Chinese manufacturing plant with the Shanghai municipal government, the U.S. electric carmaker said on Thursday in a statement.
June 22 American Airlines Group Inc said on Thursday that Qatar Airways, the Gulf country's state-owned airline, had expressed interest in buying as much as a 10 percent stake worth at least $808 million in the U.S. airline.