* eHi Car Services announces first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 revenue rose 33.7 percent to RMB 615.6 million

* Sees q2 2017 revenue RMB 635 million to RMB 650 million

* eHi Car Services ltd qtrly earnings per ADS $0.06

* Estimates that net revenues for full year of 2017 will range from RMB2.9 billion to RMB3.0 billion

