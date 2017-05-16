UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 16 EI Group Plc
* Interim results
* Announces its interim results for six months ended 31 March 2017
* H1 underlying EBITDA of £140 million (H1 2016: £142 million), in line with expectations and reflecting impact of planned disposals
* H1 underlying profit before tax of £57 million (H1 2016: £57 million) as interest savings from reduced debt offset reduction in EBITDA
* H1 statutory profit after tax reduced to £10 million (H1 2016: £33 million)
* Continued momentum with like-for-like net income up 1.6% (H1 2016: up 1.8%) and growth delivered across all geographic regions
* Initial phases of implementation of new pubs code progressing in line with expectations
* H1 like-for-like net income up 1.1% (H1 2016: 6.3%), with future like-for-like net income growth expected to normalise in line with inflation
* H1 total capital investment of £35 million (H1 2016: £30 million)
* Trading in first six weeks of second half of year has been strong, assisted by timing of easter holiday period
* We expect our trading performance to reflect more challenging comparatives in June and july as we benefited from uefa euro football championship last year
* We are mindful of potential for continuing economic uncertainty over coming months
* Remain vigilant regarding possible headwinds from pubs code depending upon its interpretation and application.
* We are confident that we will continue to deliver positive like-for-like net income growth in our leased, tenanted and commercial estates for full year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources