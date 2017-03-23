BRIEF-TheStreet partners with Wibbitz to accelerate digital video production
* TheStreet partners with Wibbitz to accelerate digital video production
March 23 El Towers SpA:
* FY net profit 44.5 million euros ($48.00 million) versus 47.3 million euros year ago
* FY core revenues 251.5 million euros versus 241.8 million euros year ago
* Proposes dividend of 1.8 euros per share
* EBITDA, for fiscal year 2017, is expected to be in line with the target disclosed to the market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9271 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* XG Technology awarded new interference mitigation patent for enhancing wireless communications Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd reports a 5.1 percent passive stake in Cellcom Israel Ltd as of June 5 - sec filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2s4t9zc)