March 23 El Towers SpA:

* FY net profit 44.5 million euros ($48.00 million) versus 47.3 million euros year ago

* FY core revenues 251.5 million euros versus 241.8 million euros year ago

* Proposes dividend of 1.8 euros per share

* EBITDA, for fiscal year 2017, is expected to be in line with the target disclosed to the market