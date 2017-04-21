BRIEF-Dios Fastigheter buys, sells two commercial properties
* ACQUIRES TWO CENTRAL LOCATED COMMERCIAL PROPERTIES WITH AN AREA OF 6 500 SQUARE METERS
April 21 ABN Amro Group NV:
* EIB and ABN Amro provide EUR 150 million ($160.8 million) to finance green shipping
* European Investment Bank and ABN Amro sign an agreement to support investments for greening european shipping fleet Source text: abn.com/2pKqyu3 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9327 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* ACQUIRES TWO CENTRAL LOCATED COMMERCIAL PROPERTIES WITH AN AREA OF 6 500 SQUARE METERS
SHANGHAI, June 16 China's blue-chip index was on course to break a five-week rising streak, while Hong Kong's share benchmark was poised to post its biggest weekly loss in three months, as rising U.S. interest rates stoked fears of capital outflows from the region.
* REPORTS A COMPREHENSIVE INCOME OF EUR 10.8 MILLION FOR FY 2016/2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)