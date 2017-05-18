May 18 E.I.D-parry (India) Ltd

* Consol March quarter net profit 2.48 billion rupees

* Consol March quarter total income 34.78 billion rupees

* Says recommended issue of ncds worth inr 3 billion

* Consol net profit in March quarter last year was INR 2.01 billion as per Ind-AS; consol total income INR 45.07 billion

* Says approved early retirement of V Ramesh as MD

* Says approved early retirement of V Ramesh as MD

* Says appointed S. Suresh as MD of co