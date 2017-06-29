Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 30 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Friday:
June 29 Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc:
* Eiger BioPharmaceuticals announces sale of non-strategic assets to Theragene Pharmaceuticals
* Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc - financial terms of agreement include a total upfront of $3.1 million in payments from Theragene to Eiger
* Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc - additional financial terms are not being disclosed
* Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc - Theragene has committed to repurchase $1.35 million of common stock paid to Eiger upon closing of a financing raise of $4 million or more
* Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc - financial terms of agreement include expense reimbursement in addition to $2.85 million in Theragene common stock
* Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc - financial terms of agreement include pre-specified clinical, regulatory milestones totaling $15 million, royalties on net sales, sublicensing milestone fees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
