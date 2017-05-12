May 12 Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc

* Eiger biopharmaceuticals reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 loss per share $1.34

* Eiger biopharmaceuticals - as of march 31, 2017, co had cash, cash equivalents and short term marketable securities of $49.0 million

* Eiger biopharmaceuticals inc - research and development expenses for q1 of 2017 were $7.4 million compared to $4.8 million for q1 of 2016

* Eiger biopharmaceuticals inc - expenses on track; cash runway extends through mid-2018

* Eiger biopharmaceuticals inc - fda meeting planned in q4 for lonafarnib hdv program, sees interim data from limt hdv study in q4 at aasld