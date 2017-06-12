BRIEF-Brookfield Canada Office says Glass Lewis recommends unitholders vote for redemption
* Brookfield Canada Office Properties says Glass Lewis recommends Brookfield Canada Office Properties unitholders vote for redemption
June 12 Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc
* Eiger reports additional positive phase 2 results from multiple-ascending dose study of exendin 9-39 in post-bariatric hypoglycemia patients at american diabetes association meeting in san diego
* Sc exendin 9-39 liquid and lyophilized formulations were well tolerated with no related adverse events
* Sc exendin 9-39 liquid and lyophilized formulations reduced postprandial hyperinsulinemic hypoglycemia
* Sc exendin 9-39 liquid and lyophilized formulations reduced hypoglycemic symptoms Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* JinkoSolar to supply 38.4 MW of PV modules to solar plant in Hokkaido
* iHeartCommunications, Inc. announces extension of private offers to holders of its five series of priority guarantee notes and its senior notes due 2021 to exchange such notes for new securities