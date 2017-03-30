March 30 Einbecker Brauhaus AG:

* FY sales revenues amounted to 32,567 thousand euros ($34.95 million), taking into account the reduction in the tax bill according to Bilrug

* Net profit for the year was significantly higher at 1,053 thousand euros compared with 444 thousand euros in the previous year

* Payment of a dividend of 0.08 euros per dividend-bearing share, previous year: 0.07 euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9319 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)