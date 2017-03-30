BRIEF-PCI redesignates Eldon Wan as CFO
* Redesignation of Eldon Wan senior vice president, finance as chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 30 Ekinops SA:
* Ekinops and OneAccess negotiate coopearation
* The transaction would take the form of an acquisition of OneAccess by Ekinops
* Enterprise value of OneAccess would be 60 million euros ($64.52 million), or approximately 1.0 time turnover
* The acquisition of OneAccess by Ekinops would be partly in cash and partly in shares of Ekinops Source text: bit.ly/2mRAsJU Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9299 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says its top shareholder, Osaka-based firm, decreased voting power in the co to 12.6 percent (638,647 shares), from 18.1 percent(919,947 shares)
LONDON, June 15 British pay-TV rivals Sky and Liberty Global's Virgin Media will team up to offer advertisers access to more than 30 million TV viewers in Britain and Ireland.