March 30 Ekinops SA:

* Ekinops and OneAccess negotiate coopearation

* The transaction would take the form of an acquisition of OneAccess by Ekinops

* Enterprise value of OneAccess would be 60 million euros ($64.52 million), or approximately 1.0 time turnover

* The acquisition of OneAccess by Ekinops would be partly in cash and partly in shares of Ekinops Source text: bit.ly/2mRAsJU Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9299 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)