April 5 Ekinops SA:

* FY revenue 18.2 million euros ($19.38 million) versus 15.2 million euros year ago

* FY EBITDA loss 0.9 million euros versus loss of 3.0 million euros year ago

* FY consolidated net loss 2.9 million euros versus loss of 3.9 million euros year ago

* In 2017 intends to continue in 2016 direction and aims to achieve another year of sustained growth

* Does not anticipate any significant increase in its operating expenses over its current scope