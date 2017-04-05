BRIEF-Taiji Computer says dividend payment date on June 21
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 2.18 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 20
April 5 Ekinops SA:
* FY revenue 18.2 million euros ($19.38 million) versus 15.2 million euros year ago
* FY EBITDA loss 0.9 million euros versus loss of 3.0 million euros year ago
* FY consolidated net loss 2.9 million euros versus loss of 3.9 million euros year ago
* In 2017 intends to continue in 2016 direction and aims to achieve another year of sustained growth
* Does not anticipate any significant increase in its operating expenses over its current scope Source text: bit.ly/2nbxm3p Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9392 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Argues sale cannot be made without its consent (Adds comment from Western Digital CEO)
TOKYO, June 15 Western Digital Corp said it has sought an injunction that would stop Japan's Toshiba Corp from selling its NAND chip business, deepening a spat between the partners.