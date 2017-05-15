BRIEF-Kolen lowers conversion price of 8th series convertible bonds to 3,271 won/share
* Says it lowered conversion price of 8th series convertible bonds to 3,271 won/share from 4,063 won/share, effective June 19
May 15 EL EN SPA:
* Q1 INCOME BEFORE TAXES EUR 5.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 5.8 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Q1 REVENUE EUR 65.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 55.2 MILLION YEAR AGO
* CONFIRMS THAT POSITIONING OF GROUP AND FAVORABLE MARKET TREND WILL ALLOW GROUP TO ACHIEVE SALES GROWTH IN 2017 ALSO EXCEEDING 10% Source text: reut.rs/2pNZneE Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 19 Guangzhou Boji Medical & Biotechnological
* PETER EKMARK APPOINTED NEW CEO, WILL START AUG.1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)