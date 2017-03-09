UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 9 El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc:
* Qtrly system-wide comparable restaurant sales decreased 1.3%
* Sees 2017 system-wide comparable restaurant sales growth of flat to 2%
* Sees 2017 adjusted EBITDA of between $67.0 and $70.0 million
* El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results
* Sees FY 2017 pro forma earnings per share $0.65 to $0.69
* Q4 pro forma earnings per share $0.12
* Q4 earnings per share $0.01
* Q4 revenue $92.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $91.7 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources