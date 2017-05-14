BRIEF-Starland Holdings proposes acquisition of stake in Ayondo Holding Ag
* Proposed acquisition of the equity interest of Ayondo Holding AG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 14 El Shams Housing and Urbanization Co
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago Source: (bit.ly/2qjCT6m) Further company coverage:
* Proposed acquisition of the equity interest of Ayondo Holding AG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Finet Finance Ltd entered into loan agreement with borrower
* Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc - Institutional Shareholder Services, Inc. Released voting recommendations report for fund's annual meeting of stockholders