June 30 ELANIX BIOTECHNOLOGIES AG

* DGAP-ADHOC: ELANIX BIOTECHNOLOGIES AG: TORSTEN CEJKA, CHAIRMAN OF THE SUPERVISORY BOARD RESIGNS EFFECTIVE ON THE DATE OF NEXT GENERAL MEETING

* IT IS PLANNED TO ELECT A NEW MEMBER OF THE SUPERVISORY BOARD IN THE NEXT GENERAL MEETING WHICH IS SCHEDULED FOR 24 AUGUST 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)