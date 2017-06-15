June 16 Elanor Retail Property Fund

* ‍exchanged contracts to acquire Gladstone Square Shopping Centre for $31.5 million​

* Acquisition of Gladstone Square will be accretive to erf's distributable earnings yield by approximately 0.20% per annum

* Confirms its PDS distributable earnings forecast for period from IPO allotment date to 30 June 2017