BRIEF-Mindstrong health raises $14 million in series-A funding
* Has secured a $14 million round of series-A funding Source text for Eikon:
April 24 Elbit Imaging Ltd
* Elbit Imaging Ltd announces FDA approval extension of Insightec's Exablate Neuro for treatment of essential tremor Further company coverage:
* Has secured a $14 million round of series-A funding Source text for Eikon:
* ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF PRIVATE EQUITY HOLDING AG PROPOSALS BY THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Washington, June 15 The Federal Reserve announced Thursday it had terminated a 2010 enforcement action taken against Bank of America after the bank admitted to bid-rigging in the municipal debt market.