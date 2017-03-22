UPDATE 2-Germany threatens retaliation if US sanctions harm its firms
* European firms building Baltic pipeline for Russian gas (Adds new quotes and background)
March 22 Elbit Systems Ltd
* Q4 revenue $953.7 million
* Elbit Systems reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.82
* backlog of orders for year ended December 31, 2016 totaled $6.91 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* European firms building Baltic pipeline for Russian gas (Adds new quotes and background)
LONDON, June 16 Britain's Serious Fraud Office (SFO) is to announce on Tuesday whether it will bring criminal charges against Barclays and some of its former senior executives over a 2008 emergency fundraising from Qatar, according to a person familiar with the plans.
June 16 Activist investor Nelson Peltz's Trian Fund Management has filed a notice for a board seat at Procter & Gamble Co, CNBC reported on Friday, citing a source close to the matter.