BRIEF-Sacyr to build a hospital of Acuna in Mexico for 21 million euros
TO BUILD THE HOSPITAL OF ACUÑA, MEXICO FOR 21 MILLION EUROS
May 16 Elbit Systems Ltd
* Elbit systems reports first quarter of 2017 results
* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.21
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $1.07
* Q1 revenue $749.2 million versus $721.2 million
Elbit Systems Ltd says company's backlog of orders for quarter ended March 31, 2017 totaled $7,067 million, as compared to $6,775 million as of March 31, 2016
June 19 CDPQ, Canada's second-largest pension fund, and General Electric Co signed a commitment letter to form a $2 billion global aircraft financing platform.
* U.S. Department of Homeland Security re-awards Domino Cybersecurity contract to Raytheon