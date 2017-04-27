April 27 Eldorado Gold Corp-
* Eldorado reports 2017 first quarter results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.01
* Q1 earnings per share $0.01
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.01
I/B/E/S
* Eldorado Gold Corp qtrly gold production of 75,172 ounces,
compared to 79,892 ounces from continuing operations
* Eldorado Gold Corp Q1 all-in sustaining cash costs
averaged $791 per ounce versus $886 per ounce
* Qtrly all-in sustaining cash costs averaged $791 per ounce
* Eldorado Gold Corp - in 2017 eldorado expects to produce
365,000-400,000 ounces of gold
* Eldorado Gold Corp - construction at skouries continued on
track for anticipated 2019 start-up
* Eldorado Gold Corp - george burns set to take on role of
president & chief executive officer on april 28, 2017
* Eldorado Gold Corp says q1 gold revenues of $90.5 million
on sales of 74,068 ounces of gold at an average realized gold
price of $1,222 per ounce
* Eldorado Gold - cash costs are forecasted at $485-535 per
ounce, with all-in sustaining cash costs expected to range from
$845-875 per ounce in 2017
* Says 2017 planned expenditures for mining development
total $345 million
* Eldorado Gold Corp says q1 metal sales $111.9 million
versus. $94.7 million
* Q1 revenue view $119.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
