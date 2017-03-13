BRIEF-Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits
* Home Capital Group Inc - aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity $1.08 billion as of june 15 versus $1.11 billion as of june 14
March 13 Eldorado Resorts Inc:
* Eldorado Resorts Inc announces proposed offering of $375 million senior notes due 2025 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO/MONTREAL, June 16 Marriott International Inc's St. Regis brand is the lead bidder to take over the brand and management rights of a downtown Toronto high-rise bearing the name of U.S. President Donald Trump, two people with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.
* Axalta Coating Systems- unit and Axalta Coating Systems U.S. Holdings Inc incurred additional term loans in an amount equal to $1,550 million