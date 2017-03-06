GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks steady after US tech rout, yen slips as BOJ stands pat
* Asia ex-Japan slips, Nikkei jumps; both set for weekly losses
March 6 Eldorado Resorts Inc
* Commenced a solicitation of consents from holders of its outstanding 7 pct senior notes due 2023
* Says solicitation will expire on March 14, 2017
* Company will make a cash payment of $1.50 for each $1,000 principal amount of notes
* Solicitation of consents to approve amendment to indenture relating to notes to increase ability of Co to incur credit facility debt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Asia ex-Japan slips, Nikkei jumps; both set for weekly losses
* Graphic on cash in Switzerland: https://tinyurl.com/yahq67uv
June 16 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.