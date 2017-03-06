March 6 Eldorado Resorts Inc

* Commenced a solicitation of consents from holders of its outstanding 7 pct senior notes due 2023

* Says solicitation will expire on March 14, 2017

* Company will make a cash payment of $1.50 for each $1,000 principal amount of notes

* Solicitation of consents to approve amendment to indenture relating to notes to increase ability of Co to incur credit facility debt