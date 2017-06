March 15 Eldorado Resorts Inc

* Eldorado Resorts Inc announces pricing of senior notes offering

* Says its unit priced its previously announced offering of $375 million in aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2025

* Unit priced senior notes due 2025 at interest rate of 6.000% per annum, issue price equal to 100% of principal amount of notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: