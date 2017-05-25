May 25 Electra Private Equity Plc

* Posts results for six months to 31 March 2017

* NAV per share of 5,544p, a total return of 10 percent for the six-month period and 30 percent over last twelve months

* Investment return of 246 million pounds ($319.50 million), or 15 percent on opening portfolio for six months (698 million pounds or 41 percent for last twelve months)

* 1,067 million pounds realised during six months ended march 31 (63 percent of opening investment portfolio)

* NAV per share total return of 230 percent over ten years, equivalent to a ten-year annualised return of 13 percent, in upper part of long-term target of 10-15 percent

* Second special dividend of 350 million pounds (914p per share) declared, payable on 14 July to shareholders on register on 9 June Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.7699 pounds) (Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva)