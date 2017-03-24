BRIEF-Pivotal Commware announces initial $17 million funding round
* Announced initial $17 million funding round with investments from The Thermo Companies, DIG Investment, along with Bill Gates, others
March 24 Electra Private Equity Plc:
* Today declaring a special dividend* of £1.0 billion, representing 2,612p per share, to be paid on 5 may 2017
* Estimated pro forma net asset value per share as at 28 february 2017 was 5,327p
* Board believes that it is best practice to return excess capital to shareholders and will continue to monitor company's capital needs
June 16 Amazon.com Inc said on Friday it would buy U.S. organic supermarket chain Whole Foods Market Inc for $13.7 billion, including debt, marking the internet retailer's largest deal and biggest foray into the brick-and-mortar retail sector.
DUBAI/LAGOS, June 16 Telecoms company Etisalat Nigeria is working with its lenders and Abu Dhabi state investment fund Mubadala, the second-largest shareholder in the business, to resolve debt woes it said were caused by a devaluation of the naira currency.