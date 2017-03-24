March 24 Electra Private Equity Plc:

* Today declaring a special dividend* of £1.0 billion, representing 2,612p per share, to be paid on 5 may 2017

* Estimated pro forma net asset value per share as at 28 february 2017 was 5,327p

* Board believes that it is best practice to return excess capital to shareholders and will continue to monitor company's capital needs