July 3 Electrocomponents Plc:
* Trading update for its Q1 ended 30 June 2017
* Have made a strong start to year to march 2018, with an
acceleration in revenue growth and improved profits
* Q1 underlying revenue growth accelerated to 13 pct with
all regions seeing double-digit underlying revenue growth
* Constant currency revenue growth, not adjusted for trading
days, closer to 10 pct
* Acceleration in Q1 revenue growth has been driven by an
increase in growth in Europe and Asia
* Asia and Americas in particular, saw strong double-digit
growth against a period of weak trading comparatives
* Also seeing higher variable and incentive costs associated
with faster revenue growth
* Exceptional charge of around 4 mln stg in first half of
year to march 2018
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom)