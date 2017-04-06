April 6 Electrocomponents Plc
* Trading update
* Our results for full year ended 31 march 2017 to be ahead
of our previous expectations
* Q4 revenue growth accelerated to 8 pct leading to revenue
growth of 5 pct for full year
* Revenues in quarter have also benefitted from a more
favourable competitive environment in quarter.
* RS Pro, our own-brand business, which accounts for around
12 pct of revenues saw revenue growth of around 5 pct in q4.
* Ecommerce, which represents around 60 pct of revenues saw
revenue growth of around 8 pct in q4, broadly in line with group
growth rate.
* Expect a similar year-on-year percentage point improvement
in full-year gross margin to that seen in first-half gross
margin.
* Continue to make good progress on our cost initiatives and
are on track to deliver £18 million of net savings in year to
march 2017
* Fy 2017 revenue and profits have seen a significant
benefit from foreign exchange
* Fy 2018 we expect to see an adverse impact on revenues and
profits from fewer trading days compared with fy 2017
