March 2 Electrolux

* Says strengthens professional offering of beverage products by acquiring Grindmaster-Cecilware

* Says the U.S. based manufacturer Grindmaster-Cecilware had net sales in excess of $65 million in 2016 and approximately 200 employees

* Says cash consideration in transaction is $108 million.