July 7 Electrolux

* Electrolux to acquire European kitchen hoods company Best

* Says Best had net sales in 2016 of eur 42 million (around sek 400 million) and 450 employees

* Says acquisition is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to be completed during Q3 of 2017

* Acquired company is part of Broan-NuTone, LLC, a North American manufacturer and distributor of residential ventilation products Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: