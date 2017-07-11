FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Electronic Arts ‍bonus formula addendum for fiscal year ending March 31, 2018 was approved by board for CEO
July 11, 2017 / 8:24 PM / 18 hours ago

BRIEF-Electronic Arts ‍bonus formula addendum for fiscal year ending March 31, 2018 was approved by board for CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) - Electronic Arts Inc

* Electronic Arts Inc - ‍bonus formula addendum for fiscal year ending march 31, 2018 was approved by board for ceo on july 10, 2017​

* Electronic Arts - ‍terms of fiscal year 2018 addendum are substantially similar to terms of bonus formula addendum for ea's fiscal year ended march 31, 2017​

* Electronic Arts - ‍fiscal year 2018 addendum contains provision that ceo's bonus award payout may not exceed lesser of 300% of his target bonus or $5 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

