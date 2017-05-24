May 24 Electrum Special Acquisition Corp
* Electrum special acquisition corporation announces
contribution to trust account
* Electrum special acquisition-amendment to extend date by
which company has to consummate a business combination from june
10, 2017 to october 8, 2017
* Electrum-Its sponsor agreed to contribute as loan $0.025
for each public share that is not redeemed in connection with
shareholder vote to approve extension
* Electrum special acquisition-contribution to increase pro
rata portion of funds in trust after combination/liquidation
from about $10.05per share to $10.15per share
* Electrum special acquisition corp - if extension is
implemented, company's sponsor will make first contribution
within seven days of june 10, 2017
