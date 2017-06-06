June 6 Electrum Special Acquisition Corp
:
* Electrum Special Acquisition Corporation shareholders
approve extension of date to consummate a business combination
* Electrum Special Acquisition Corp- shareholders have
approved an extension of date by which it must complete a
business combination to October 8, 2017
* Electrum Special Acquisition Corp - Co's sponsor agreed to
contribute to company as a loan $0.025 for each public share
that was not redeemed
* Electrum Special Acquisition Corp - first contribution
will be deposited into trust account no later than June 17, 2017
to fund calendar month through July 10, 2017
