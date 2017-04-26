UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 26 Elegance Optical International Holdings Ltd:
* Unit entered deal with third parties independent and its connected persons governing listing of securities on stock exchange of Hong Kong Ltd
* Agreement to acquire entire issued share capital in Capital Real Estate Development Limited Source text: [bit.ly/2q6NBPM] Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources