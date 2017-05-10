BlackRock takes Scalable Capital stake in Europe "robo-advisor" push
* First "robo-advice" deal by world's biggest asset manager in Europe
May 10 Element Fleet Management Corp:
* Element Fleet Management reports q1 after-tax adjusted operating income of $100 million
* Q1 adjusted operating earnings per share C$0.24
* Q1 earnings per share view C$0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Element fleet management corp qtrly service and other revenue of $143.3 million grew on a sequential quarter basis by 2.2pct
* Element Fleet Management Corp qtrly net interest and rental revenue declined sequentially to $90.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* First "robo-advice" deal by world's biggest asset manager in Europe
SAO PAULO, June 19 TPI Triunfo Participações & Investimentos SA has sold a 50 percent stake in a port terminal to partner MSC Mediterranean Shipping Co SA, a key step toward advancing the debt-laden Brazilian infrastructure firm's turnaround.
June 20 Huarong International Financial Holdings Ltd