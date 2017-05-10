May 10 Element Fleet Management Corp:

* Element Fleet Management reports q1 after-tax adjusted operating income of $100 million

* Q1 adjusted operating earnings per share C$0.24

* Q1 earnings per share view C$0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Element fleet management corp qtrly service and other revenue of $143.3 million grew on a sequential quarter basis by 2.2pct

* Element Fleet Management Corp qtrly net interest and rental revenue declined sequentially to $90.9 million