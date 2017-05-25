BRIEF-Limoneira Co entered a master loan agreement
* Limoneira on June 20, co entered a master loan agreement with Farm Credit West, FLCA together with a revolving credit facility supplement - SEC filing
May 25 Element Lifestyle Retirement Inc
* Element lifestyle retirement announces private placement
* Element lifestyle retirement inc - non-brokered private placement of a minimum of 7.5 million and up to 12.5 million units at a price of cdn$0.20 per unit
* Element lifestyle retirement - net proceeds will be used to fund portion of $6.7 million purchase price for 1.96 acres property located at bayview place, british columbia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Limoneira on June 20, co entered a master loan agreement with Farm Credit West, FLCA together with a revolving credit facility supplement - SEC filing
* InterDigital announces conversion rate adjustment to 1.50% senior convertible notes due 2020
(Updates with closing prices) By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, June 21 The Argentine peso on Wednesday fell to its weakest level ever while stocks tanked after index provider MSCI unexpectedly decided not to include the country in its emerging markets index. MSCI said it needed more signs that center-right President Mauricio Macri's pro-market reforms were "irreversible" to reincorporate the country's shares into its Emerging Markets Index. Macri has repealed the capit