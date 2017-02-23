BRIEF-Shenzhen Neptunus Bioengineering receives subsidy
* Says it received subsidy of 1.5 million yuan from government
Feb 23 Elementis Plc:
* Andrew Christie, who has been chairman of remuneration committee, will be stepping down from this role following AGM on April. 25 2017
* Steve Good who has been a non-executive director since October 2014 will become chairman of remuneration committee on 26 april 2017
* Decided to increase its size from 7 to 8 members to broaden its international profile; appoint Dorothee Deuring as non-exec director from 1 March Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Says it received subsidy of 1.5 million yuan from government
SINGAPORE, June 16 Singapore's exports shrank for a second straight month in May, though electronics shipments continued to grow solidly to support an economy that wobbled in the first quarter and faces risks from deleveraging in major trading partner China.
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.5 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 22