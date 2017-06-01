BRIEF-Teladoc, in connection with merger, entered into commitment letter, dated June 19
* Teladoc - in connection with merger deal with Best Doctors Holdings, co entered into a commitment letter, dated June 19, 2017
June 1 Elevate Credit Inc:
* Elevate credit-on may 25, co announced new lender committed to $20 million of maximum borrowing capacity of $350 million under co's us term note Source text: (bit.ly/2qFGU4x) Further company coverage:
* Teladoc - in connection with merger deal with Best Doctors Holdings, co entered into a commitment letter, dated June 19, 2017
FRANKFURT/ZURICH, June 21 BAWAG PSK is moving ahead with preparations for an initial public share offer that could value the Austrian bank at up to 5 billion euros ($5.6 billion) and has picked a lead organiser, people close to the matter said.
LONDON, June 21 (IFR) - Bob Diamond’s African investment vehicle Atlas Mara said it is raising US$200m from Fairfax Africa and existing shareholders to kick-start the bank after a tough three years since listing.