Shareholders in Poland's bourse approve dividend of 2.15 zlotys/share
WARSAW, June 19 Shareholders in Poland's state-run stock exchange approved on Monday a dividend payout of 2.15 zlotys per share, as proposed by the management.
May 8 Elevate Credit Inc:
* Elevate credit announces first quarter 2017 results
* Sees fy 2017 revenue $680 million to $720 million
* Q1 revenue rose 19.6 percent to $156.4 million
* Q1 earnings per share $0.06
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 revenue view $689.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees 2017 adjusted ebitda of $95 million to $105 million
* Elevate credit -total number of new customer loans for q1 of 2017 was about 53,000 compared to about 41,000 customer loans for prior-year period
* Sees 2017 net income of $13 million to $19 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
