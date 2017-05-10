UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 10 E.L.F. Beauty Inc:
* E.L.F. Beauty announces first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.04
* Q1 sales $60.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $59.6 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* E.L.F. Beauty Inc -reaffirms guidance of 24% to 28% net sales growth for 2017
* E.L.F. Beauty Inc sees 2017 adjusted pro forma diluted EPS $0.40 - $0.43 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources